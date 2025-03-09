Hesler, Kenneth Andrew "Kenny"



With deep sadness but hearts full of gratitude, we announce the passing of Kenny Hesler, who left us on 5 March 2025. Born on 31 March 1941, to the late Andrew and Alice Hesler. Kenny was a lover of his family, friends and God - a man with a huge heart.



Kenny may no longer be with us, but his spirit will live on in the love he shared and the joy he brought into our lives. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pitsburg, Ohio on March 13 beginning at 5:30. The family will receive guests from 3:00-5:30. As a husband, father, Grandpa/Daddo, brother, son, uncle, and friend, Kenny dedicated his life to his family, offering wisdom, support, and unconditional love. Kenny has made a lasting impact not only through his words but through his actions.



Kenny leaves behind a loving wife of 63 years, Carla.



Children: Jody Hesler, Deb (Mark) Lyle, Di Hesler, Steve (Caleena) Hesler, Kim (Vickie) Reynolds



Survived by brother Johnny (Billie) Hesler. He was preceded in death by siblings: Robert Hesler, Nancy (Charlie) Ullery, and Steve Hesler.



Preceded in death by sister-in-law: Shirley (Tuffy) Meece; brothers-in-law: Bobbie Bolinger (Bonnie), Dickie Bolinger



Grandchildren: Ashley (Andy), Tristan, Bradey (Madelyn), Parker, Brooks (Olivia), Kennedy (Bailey), Kylie



Great grandchildren: AJ, Asher, Kinley



There are many more children and grandchildren of the heart as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. More than we can mention here. They are no less loved.



He retired from ABF after a trucking career that spanned 43+ years.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to ComenServ (Jody's mission) 6784 Stahl Rd. Greenville OH 45331.



There will be a celebration of life to be announced later.



The family would like to thank Everheart Hospice. They were incredible.



