Herron (Wickham), Vieva Jean
Herron, Vieva Jean (Wickham), age 88 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Jean loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jean is survived by her children: Barb (Jim) Voisard, Mike (Rosie) Herron, Jim (Michelle) Herron, son-in-law: Bill Zinkhon, 14 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, brother: Jack Wickham, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years: Richard "Dick" Herron, parents: Charles Wickham and Virginia Beaufeit, daughter: Pat Zinkhon, son: Tony Kizer, daughter-in-law: Catherine Herron, sister: Dorothea Alexander, brother: Robert Wickham and granddaughter: Ashley Smith. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Cypress Pointe and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the wonderful care given to Jean. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Woodlands Cemetery in Beaverdam, Ohio. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Funeral Home Information
Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH
45322
