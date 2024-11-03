Herrmann, Mary Jane



Mary Jane Herrmann passed away on September 5, 2024, at the age of 81, in Dayton, Ohio. Mary Jane was proud to be a fifth-generation Daytonian. She attended St. Albert's grade school, Julienne High School, and St. Joseph Commercial High School. Following graduation, she studied accounting at Miami-Jacobs Junior College. She was working at Mead Paper Corporation when she met the love of her life, Irvin Herrmann. Mary Jane and Irvin married on July 10, 1965 and settled in Centerville, where they raised three children. Mary Jane and Irvin devoted themselves to supporting their children's successes through 59 years of marriage. Mary Jane was a talented seamstress and needleworker. When she wasn't sewing, Mary Jane loved to cook and bake, and she delighted her grandchildren with sweets all year long. Christmas was a special time for Mary Jane because of her devotion to her Catholic faith; she enjoyed saying the Rosary and loved attending daily Mass. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Doris (Melke) Mathes, and her niece, Carla Mathes Pigatti. She is survived by her husband, Irvin; her children Connie, mother of Abby and Zach; Cindy (Grant) mother of Mark (Kristin) and Katie; and John (Julie), father of Will and Ava; and her brother Jerry (Sherry) and nephew Chris (Shannon). She was blessed with countless Herrmann relatives from the northern Illinois area. Her family is comforted in this time of loss by knowing she is now held in the Lord's loving embrace. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 am on November 9 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church at 9579 Yankee Road in Springboro, with visitation beginning at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Jane's honor may be made to St. Vincent de Paul of Dayton: 124 W. Apple St, Dayton, OH 45402. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



