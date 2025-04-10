Herier, David D.



David Douglas Herier, beloved husband, father, Poppie, brother, friend, and dedicated community servant, passed away on April 4, 2025, at the age of 53. Born and raised in Springfield, Ohio, David spent most of his life contributing selflessly to his hometown, both professionally and personally. David was a bright scholar, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Magna Cum Laude from Wright State University in 1994. He later pursued his passion for justice at the University of Dayton, attending Law School. For over two decades, David practiced law in his self-established private practice since 1998, earning respect and admiration in the legal community. David was also deeply involved in his community, as a former Clark County Commissioner and held several influential positions, including Magistrate for the Municipal and Common Pleas Courts. He was also a former board member of the Housing Connection and actively participated in the Nehamiah Foundation Board as well as the Springfield Christian Youth Ministry. David was a member of Central Christian Church, his passion for humanity was to focus on the poor & most vulnerable. David's love for life was evident in the joys he pursued. He had a zeal for music and was a regular at concerts. His passion for cars was evident in his attendance at numerous car shows, and he shared this enthusiasm with his family. David enjoyed walking, reading, and he found tranquility in working in his yard. As a sports enthusiast, he cherished basketball and loved attending his kids & grandkids sporting events, always their biggest supporter from the sidelines. Above all, David cared deeply for his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Heather Herier, of Springfield; his devoted children, David "D.J." (Jenna Grinvalds) Herier, Mary (Tyler) Fazio, Elliana Griffith, and Adeliah Griffith; grandson Hayden Richwine; his brother, Brian (Tara) Herier; and his close friend, Zach Bayless; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & a host of friends. David's legacy lives on through his family, who admired his dedication as a husband and father and cherished his unwavering love and support. David was preceded in death by his parents, Gail and Donna Herier, and his brother, Steven Herier. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during the visitation at Central Christian Church, Springfield, OH, on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 pm, officiated by Carl Ruby. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or to the Clark County Mental Health & Recovery Board in David's memory, supporting the causes he held dear. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Rest in peace, David Douglas Herier; you will remain forever in our hearts.





