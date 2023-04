Hercutt, Terry

Terry Louis Hercutt



Age 77 of Lewisburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023. Terry was born in Dayton, Ohio, On June 2, 1946.



Preceded in death by his father George M. Hercutt. Mother, Roberta M (Bruns) Hercutt, and brother Ted G. Hercutt.



Survived by his sons, Martin Hercutt, Sean Hercutt, daughter, Deanna Seitner. Son-in law, Doug Seitner. Grandchildren Danielle Seitner, Dylan Seitner, and Roger Hercutt, great grandson Cameron Hercutt, former wives, Marcia (Casanova ) Woliver and Sue (Dearth) Hercutt.



Sisters, Tanya (Hercutt) Jaros, Tammie (Hercutt) Downing.