David Paul Herbig was a caring husband, father, brother, friend, and boss. He left this world inspiring those around him to always seek a life filled with love and adventure.



David was born on November 11th, 1952, to Mary Lou and James Herbig in their hometown of Dayton, Ohio. He was a graduate of Meadowdale High School 1971.



Always a wild soul, it took David some time to find his passion following high school, but the day he discovered flying would change his life forever. David pursued a career as a pilot flying helicopters from Hawaii to Alaska. His career path brought him to Skagway, Alaska where David would plant his roots and spend the next 30 years building a family, a home, and a growing business doing what he loved.



David was preceded in death by his step-father Warren Belleman, his mother Mary Lou (Herbig) Belleman and his



father James Herbig.



David is survived by his wife Maria, daughter Emily (Chase), son Nathaniel, his brother James Herbig, step-sister Kim French, step-mother Sharon Herbig and a long list of friends who will miss him dearly.



Private service will be held with the immediate family.

