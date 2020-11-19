HERBERT, Virginia



Age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday,



November 9, 2020. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Final



disposition: Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com