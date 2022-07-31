HERBERT II, James David
Passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Frances Herbert. James is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth Ann Herbert, sisters Jean Manley, Rebecca Booth, Rene' Rosien, several nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and great-nephews, and many many friends. James graduated the Class of 1973 from Temple City High School in Temple City, CA. He served in the United States Marine Corp for 11 years as a helicopter crew chief. James was the most wonderful husband and Godly man. He will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Carpenter's House Baptist Church, 93 Worthington Dr., Germantown, Ohio 45327 with Pastor Mike Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 4.