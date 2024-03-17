Hept, Edward William



Edward W. Hept 77, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2024 at Randall Residence of Tipp City after a long but dignified battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Ed lived an amazing life as a devoted husband, father and grandpa who was passionate about working and caring for his family. He could make or fix anything and enjoyed working on projects with his kids and grandkids. His gift of an engineering mind became his life's work in his machining business Hept Machine Inc. He especially enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and hunting and shared these gifts with his family while making treasured memories. Ed is survived by his daughter Shonda (Shahid) Malik, son Corey (Kari) Hept and daughter Teresa (Ricardo) Reddick, sister Marylou Collins and sister Sharon Blakeman, and grandchildren Isa, Idris, Ilyas and Ibrahim Malik; Shelby, Will, Lilly and Eddy Hept; Leah, Nick and Riley Reddick. Ed was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years Debby (Horn) Hept, his father Robert Hept, mother Evelyn (Chitwood) Hept, sister Wanda Gaylor and sister Roberta Darner. Family will be participating in private services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Affinity Hospice or the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Online memories can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



