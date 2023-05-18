Henson, Mary Ellen



Passed away peacefully on May 15th 2023, in Brookville Ohio. She was born on April 26th 1960, in Dayton Ohio. Mary's generous, thoughtful, and spirited nature touched the lives of many in her 63 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Lewis and brother Anthony "Twit" Lewis. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, William "Bill" Henson; her mother, Doris Payne; siblings Ronnie Lewis, Dave Lewis, Yvonne Leopold, Gia Wilson-Mackey; a host of nieces and nephews, including Brian Lewis, Carl Lewis, Richard Lewis, Holly Blake, Jesse Lewis, Caitlyn Lewis, Charlotte Lewis, Dylan Lewis,Mary Katherine Mackey, Joseph Mackey, Ian Mackey, John Patrick Siler, Karen Siler-McCarthy, Elizabeth Walterman, Amy Siler, Jeremy Evans, and Geneva Burton; and cousins Micheal Honious, Yvonne Hovater Kronenberger, Neva Pierce Phillips, Rhonda Boyer, Debbie Pierce Gibson, Carol Kenner, Tim Boyer, Kevin Boyer, and Linda Tharp. Mary was also a beloved god mother to Cindy and Gary Leopold, and leaves behind countless more extended family and friends who will miss her dearly. As we remember Mary, let us celebrate her life and the profound impact she made on those around her. Her generous, thoughtful, and spirited nature will be remembered by all those who had the privilege of knowing her and her legacy of love and compassion will continue to inspire us all. Visitation will be held from 11am-12pm with Funeral service to follow at 1pm on Sunday May 21, 2023, at Rogers Funeral Home, 324 W. Main St., New Lebanon, Ohio 45345. Entombment will follow the service at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. WWW.ROGERSFUNERALHOMES.COM

