HENSLEY, Otis E. "OTT"



Age 93 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday,



February 12, 2022, at Birchwood Care Center. He was born on July 17, 1928, in Wootons Creek, Kentucky, the son of Clyde and Doshia (Baker) Hensley. He was educated in the Kentucky schools and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1948. Ott was



employed at Wehr Dairy and later General Motors Fisher Body for 25 years retiring in 1988. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church. Ott is survived by his beloved children, Cindy (Bill) Kellum, Mike (Peggy) Hensley, Steven (Amy) Hensley and Christopher Hensley; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruby Byrd. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Doris (Neal) Hensley. Private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, with Fr. Larry Tharp, officiating. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, is assisting the



