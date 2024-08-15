Hensley, Mary

Hensley (Bissell), Mary Alice



Mary Alice Hensley, age 87, passed away August 9, 2024. Mary Alice was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Herbert O. Bissell and Kathryn Bissell (nee Conklin) on August 9, 1937. She worked as a dental assistant for 21 years. On October 28, 1955, she married Steve Hensley at the First United Methodist Church in Hamilton.



Mary Alice is survived by her husband, Steve, her son, Jeffrey (Darlene) Hensley and daughter Kathryn Ward, her sisters Veda Powell and Rosalie (Randy) Bonar and sister-in-law, Janelle Bissell. She also leaves her grandchildren, Steven Hensley, Valerie Sneed, Janet Stofel, Amy Willoughby; 5 great- grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Herbert Bissell and her son, Steven R. Hensley, brother-in-law Joe Powell and son-in-law Jim Ward.



A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m., Thursday, September 19, 2024, First United Methodist Church, 225 Ludlow St, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 with Rev. Mark Finfrock officiating. Lunch will be served. Following the luncheon, her cremains will be inurned at Rose Hill Burial Park., 2421 Princeton Rd. Hamilton, OH 45011.



Thank you to Hospice of Hamilton for their wonderful care.



