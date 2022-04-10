HENSLEY, Linda M.



79, of South Charleston, passed away on April 5, 2022, in her home. She was born in Springfield on December 16, 1942, daughter of the late Robert and Vivian (Funk) Tyree. Linda was an avid animal lover. She enjoyed volunteering and loved spending time with her grandson. Survivors include two daughters, Sherri Lowrie and Tonya (John) Snyder; grandson, Max (Katheryn) Lowrie; two great-grandchildren, Nolan and Nell; three brothers, Jerry, Dale and Mike Tyree; sister, Sue Votaw, along with several nieces and nephews. Linda was



preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Vivian Tyree. Private services will be held by the family at a later date. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Linda's name to The James Cancer Center at OSU c/o Blue Beautiful Skies Fund for Lung Cancer Research. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



