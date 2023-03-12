Henschen, Larry R.



Larry R. Henschen, age 80, passed away in his home on Thursday, March 9, 2023. He was born on January 26, 1943, in Celina, Ohio, the son of the late Reuben and Margaret (Beickman). Larry was raised on the family's Auglaize county dairy farm and attended The Ohio State University earning his BS in 1966. He received a National Science Foundation Fellowship for his Master of Arts and Teaching in 1972 at Bowling Green State University. Larry taught math in Springfield, Ohio at Roosevelt Junior High for 15 years, North High for 16 years and part time at Clark State Community College for 15 years. He was awarded the Who's Who in teaching mathematics in 1997. Larry is survived by his wife, Karen (Brown) Henschen; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Matthew Wilkerson and Christina and Steve Lee; five grandchildren, William, Cameron and Taylor Wilkerson and Zachary and Alexis Lee; a brother, Roger (Sharon) Henschen; sisters, Mary Metzger and Kathryn Chalk; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Stan Chalk. Larry was devoted to his grandchildren and loved being surrounded by them. He was a lifelong democrat that served on the Clark County Democratic Central and Executive Committee and belonged to the Truman Kennedy Club. He nearly always was listening to a political talk show on a radio station or on TV. Larry and Karen bought their first antique at an auction before they were married. Larry loved antiques and old books. He was a charter member of the Southwestern Ohio Bottle and Jar Club. He sold at Flea Markets, Bottle and Jar shows and Antique Malls. Larry was a member of the Animal Welfare League and Treasurer for over 15 years. Private services will be held for the family at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League, the Alagille Syndrome Alliance or the Clark County Democratic Party. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



