Henry, Robert E.



Robert (Bob) Henry, age 101 of Centerville, Ohio unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2024. He was born on March 5, 1923 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Helen (Lamb) and Earl Henry. Bob graduated from Dixie High School and shortly afterward enlisted in the 235th Army Air Force. He served 3 years in New Guinea and the southern Philippines repairing damaged "shot up" aircraft. After an honorable discharge, Bob worked 43 years in the model shop before his retirement from Harrison Radiator Division of General Motors in 1985. He was an avid gardener, loved his dogs, and could not wait until the day he could obtain an electric car. His favorite pastime was table tennis and he competed a number of years in the State and National Senior games in which he won many gold medals. He also enjoyed bowling, golf and swimming. Bob was blessed with strength and health and advocated an active life saying "Just keep moving!" and "Exercise is the best medicine." For this, he expressed his gratitude to friends and relatives. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, wife Doris (Baker), sister Hazel (Henry) Dillon, and son Larry. He is survived by his son Kenny Henry (Patsy), grandson Dane, granddaughter Amber (Henry) Nesselrotte (Kasey), niece Janet Dillon (Charlie Holderman), nephew Jim Dillon (Colleen), and their families. A viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 am at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio on Friday, August, 23, 2024. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Otterbein Lebanon Cemetery. If so desired, memorial contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the table tennis program at the Joyce Young Center, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Washington Township, 45459 with checks made payable to the Washington Township Trustees. Condolences may be sent to the family online at Anderson-fh.com.



