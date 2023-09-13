HENRY, Melvie R.



87, of Vandalia, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 after suffering with dementia. She was born on Feb. 23, 1936 in Otway, Ohio to Rose & Edward Elmore. Melvie met Joe Henry at the Goodyear Atomic Plant and married him on Dec. 3, 1955. They were happily married for almost 68 years. Melvie loved to sew, read, quilt & eat out with Joe. She is survived by her beloved husband, Joe Henry; her three kids, Mark, Kelly & Todd; three grandkids & three great grandkids; three sisters, Edna, Judy & June; many other relatives & friends. A private mass and burial of her cremated remains will be held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Christopher Catholic Church in Melvie's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral