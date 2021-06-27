HENRY, Kimberle Ann



Kimberle Ann Henry, 67, of Enon, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She was born August 14, 1953, in Springfield, Ohio, to Mary Lou Koogler and the late Jeremiah Graham Ryan. She was a 1972 Catholic Central graduate and then furthered her education at Clark Tech School of Nursing. Kim was a hardworking and very dedicated nurse for years. She worked in the Emergency Department, pediatric care and other nursing positions, but spent most of her career in administration overseeing and managing multiple assisted and long-term care facilities across the state of Ohio. She was well respected and cared deeply and compassionately for her patients.



Her real and most passionate role in life, however, was an unbelievably loving and devoted wife, mother and Nana to her 13 grandchildren whom she adored. Her family was her whole world. She spent much of her time caring for and participating in her families activities and was unendingly generous and supportive to those she loved. She was a marveling mom in how she balanced all of her life's callings, always there to provide a sympathetic ear, sound advice or just knowing what a situation called for and was always there with a helping hand. A life lived of love and service to others.



She liked to socialize and kept in touch with many friends, including long-time friends, high school classmates and work colleagues. Many of which she enjoyed beach travels with as she loved time near the ocean and also enjoyed reading and meeting friends for book club.



Kim was a member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church and had a steadfast faith and love for God. She prayed intensely and spent time with devotionals and spiritual readings, even in her time of sickness.



She was and is deeply, deeply loved.



Kimberle is survived by her husband, Dennis R. Henry whom she married August 3, 1974. She is survived by her children, Denny (Carrie) Henry, Zach Henry, Annie Hayslip, Andrea (Matthew) Harbage, Jessica (Brian) Detty; 13 grandchildren- Lydia, Evan, Kimberle Clair and Teagan Henry; Emma and Reed Henry; Millie, Gavin, Henry and Eiley Harbage; Sage, Sloan and Sawyer Detty. Additionally, her mother, Mary Lou Koogler whom she shared a very special bond and treasured, as well as her only sister, Ann (Steve) Lensch; and many other extended family members.



The family would like to extend a special note of gratitude to Crossroads Hospice and to Jennifer Sickles for her loving and compassionate care.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 3:30-7:30p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Memorial service to honor her life will be Friday, July 2 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Raphael's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Raphael's Catholic Church, St. Vincent De Paul or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

