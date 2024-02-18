Henry, Julia A.



Age 76, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 12, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 22, 2024, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



