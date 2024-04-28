Henry, Drusilla A. "Drue"



Drusilla (Drue) A. Henry, 79, diagnosed with pancreatic adenocarcinoma in July 2023 at the James Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio moved forward to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Grieving her loss are her husband Dr. Michael E. Henry and sons David A. and Matthew M. Henry. Academically, Drue was the first recipient in Clark County awarded the National Merit Scholarship scoring in the top 1% of all US students who had taken the test allowing her the distinct privilege to choose from the most admired universities in the United States. Rather than choosing Harvard, Yale, or Princeton, she chose to take her scholarship to Anderson University for her BA and the University of Dayton studying reading/LA curriculums for her master's degree. She was a voracious reader with the ability to read many books daily recalling explicit detail content. Rejecting an invitation to enter a doctoral program at Ball State University, she remarked that God had given her "a calling" to be a teacher and a mother. Subsequently, she spent 40 years in Springfield CSS as a teacher and reading tutor specialist. Moreover, she will be remembered as a selfless loving mother and a true friend to her colleagues. Remaining are her husband Dr. Michael E. and son David (Kelli) Henry of (Pendelton, Indiana) and her oldest son Matthew who preceded her in death in 2021 along with her brother Stephen Pencil in 2022. Also, remaining are her granddaughters Baylee Henry (Urbana), Dora Grace Henry Collins (Columbus), great grandson Giffin, brother Daniel Pencil (South Charleston), Daniel's children Sherri Waugh and Danny Jr., and nephew Issac Henry. A special thanks to Drue's brother and sister-in-law, Fred E. and Mary Beth Henry of (Mechanicsburg, Ohio) and to the Pleasant Hill UCC that so graciously assisted during every moment of her illness. Historically, she is survived by the entire Pencil family of Springfield and North Hampton. Honorary pallbearers are Bea Buckhold, Wendy Ford, Margie Crosby, Mary Ann Silness, Connie Bost, and Rosalyn Bacon. Funeral services will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St. Springfield, Ohio, on Tuesday, April 30th at 11AM with Reverend Jody Noble officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held at the church on Monday, April 29th from 4-8PM. Following the committal service at Donnelsville Cemetery, a repass (luncheon) will be held in Drue's honor at The Springfield Country Club, 2315 Signal Hill Road, Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements are being made by the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



