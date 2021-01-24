HENNING, Robin Ann



ROBIN ANN HENNING, 61, of Springfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her residence on Thursday,



January 21, 2021, following a lengthy illness. She was born February 11th, 1959, in Oceanside, New York, the daughter of George E. and Girlie



(Linkous) Schmidt. She was raised in Seaford, New York, where she graduated from Seaford High School in 1977. She married Jeff in 1982 and started a family in Lindenhurst, New York. The family moved to Springfield, Ohio, in 1990. Robin was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She cherished her family and loved spending time with them. She is survived by her



husband of 39 years, Jeff Henning; her children: Allison



Henning of Columbus and Eric Henning of Springfield; two



sisters: Lilly (Dick) Heil and Joanie DiServio; a brother-in-law, Gary (Natalie) Henning; a sister-in-law, Linda (Randy) Rivenburg; her nieces and nephews: Lauren (Mike) Link, Chrissy Heil, Vicki (Steve) Batz, David Rivenburg. Robin is



preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Kathy Schmidt; brother-in-law, Dominick DiServio; brother-in-law, Eric



Henning. Due to COVID-19 the services will be private. Livestreaming of the funeral service will be on Thursday,



January 28th, 2021, thru the Littleton & Rue Facebook page. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. A special thanks to Dr. Filix Kencana & the staff at Springfield Cancer Center and Dr. Elizabeth Levick & staff at Cincinnati Jewish Hospital. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



