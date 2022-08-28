HENNIGAN, Judith Ann



87, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Wooded Glen Health Campus. She was born December 27, 1934, in Hillsboro, Ohio, the daughter of the late Meade and Alyce (Brill) Allen.



Judy attended and graduated from McClain High School in Greenfield, Ohio. She retired from Springfield City Schools, serving at Snowhill Elementary School for a number of years. She was a lifelong member of High Street United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. Judy loved to cook and host parties. She was especially known for her Christmas parties. She enjoyed gardening and traveling with her husband. Judy was a devoted wife to John for over 60 years, who preceded her in death in 2011.



She is survived by her sons, William (Carol) Hennigan, Michael (Connie) Hennigan, Kevin (Lisa) Hennigan, and Scott (Debbie) Hennigan; grandchildren, Michael, Ryan, Tiffany, Meagan, Bryan, and Brooke; and a number of great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Grace Hennigan.



The family would like to thank Wendy Thompson and the staff at Wooded Glen for their excellent care of Judy.



A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at



