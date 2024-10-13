Henn, Nancy Louise



Nancy Louise Henn, 72, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2024. Loving mother of Lori (Guy) Wilson, Steve (Sherry Edwards) Henn and Malori Day, cherished grandmother of Dakota, Cheyenne, Zachary, Jordan (Amanda), Colton and Braydan, beloved great grandmother of Amelia, Amalee, Jaydan and Jackson. Nancy is also survived by her bonus daughter Caroline Tilton as well as many nieces many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Mary Daniels, special friend Jay Stafford and her siblings Richard McIntosh, Lewis Daniels and Bruce Daniels. Nancy spent her career, 29 years, working for the Greene County MRDD. She was also an independent provider for the State of Ohio. She enjoyed spending time with her clients and making a difference in the community. Family will be holding a private celebration of Nancy's life.



