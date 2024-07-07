Henkel (Jones), Mary Margaret



Mary Margaret Henkel, age 79, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on June 27, 2024, in Franklin, Tennessee.



Mary Margaret was born Hamilton, Ohio to Dillard and Eva "June" Jones on February 4, 1945. She was a 1963 graduate of Garfield High School.



She expressed her artistic side through a variety of arts and crafts including sewing and flower arranging. Mary Margaret enjoyed working as a receptionist in several local hair salons, making friends everywhere.



Her family was her greatest source of pride and joy. Mary Margaret would never let you leave her home hungry; she gave the best hugs and was a Christmas cookie master. She had an amazing sense of humor and a laugh that filled the room. She always looked forward to traveling with her best friend and sister-in-law Becky.



Mary Margaret is preceded in death by her parents Dillard and Eva "June" Jones, brother Harold "Steve" Jones and husband Edgar Henkel.



Mary Margaret is survived by her brothers Mike Jones (Donna), Rick Jones (Becky) and David Jones (Cyndi) children Lisa Bredenkamp (Johan), Eric Hodges (Amy), Dawn Brown (Ricky), Cindy Roe (Mark) and Kelley Mess (Tom) grandchildren Ashley Kinkaid, Blayne Hodges, Cassie Vitale (Ryan Dodds) and Tony Vitale great grandchildren Eva Kinkaid and Leila Kinkaid.



We will celebrate Mary Margaret's life on Saturday, July 13th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Benison Events & Coworking located at 100 S 3rd Street, Hamilton Ohio 45011.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/.



The family of Mary Margaret Henkel wishes to extend our sincere thanks to The Lantern at Morning Pointe Franklin, Memory Care and Aveanna Hospice of TN.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com