HENDRIX, HARRY

HENDRIX, Jr., Harry Carl



Harry Carl Hendrix Jr., age 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his children on October 7, 2021. He was born to the late Harry and Selma Hendrix on January 29, 1929, in Piney Flats, Tennessee.



On June 1, 1955, he married Virginia "Jenny" Rice who preceded him in death on June 13, 2017. In 1955 he graduated from East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In 1965 he and his family moved to Fairfield from Decatur, Georgia. He was employed by Champion International Corp. as a Transportation Manager until retiring in 1991.



Harry was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was an avid reader and lover of history and nature.



He is survived by four children, Steve Hendrix, Lisa Hendrix, Melinda (Pat) Keller, and Bryan Hendrix; and granddaughter Michelle (Alex) Bowman of Austin, Texas.



He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Jenny, seven sisters, and two brothers.



Harry was a constant source of strength and inspiration and will be greatly missed.



Funeral arrangements will be private.

