Hendricks, Jimmie Lee



Ms. Jimmie Lee Hendricks, 82, of Middletown, OH passed away on July 7, 2024. She was born on August 21, 1941. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 20, 2024, with family receiving friends at 10:00 am at Bethel A.M.E., 1507 Yankee Road, Middletown, OH 45044. Interment Woodside Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.



