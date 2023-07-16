Henderson, Virginia

Henderson (Renshaw), Virginia Jane "Jeanne"



Virginia Jane "Jeanne" Henderson, 87, of Chillicothe, Ohio passed away Thursday evening, June 29, 2023, at National Church Residences - Traditions following a brief illness.



She was born on July 30, 1935, in Jackson County, OH to the late Theodore R. and Ruth L. (Oliver) Renshaw. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 33 years, Ivan Dean Henderson of Lebanon, OH in March of 2020. She spent her final years residing at Liberty Village in Chillicothe.



Surviving are her daughters: Tracy (Daniel) Haubeil of Chillicothe, Lisa Morgan and her spousal equivalent Mike Leamon of Kingsland, TX, and her sister-in-law Nancy (Henderson) Swank of Lebanon, OH. She was predeceased by her older siblings Marilyn Sizemore, James Renshaw, Joyce Eckel and by the father of her children, Robert M. "Bob" Morgan of Chillicothe.



Jeanne had a close relationship with her niece Cheri (Sizemore) King of Chesapeake, Virginia and nephew Dr. Jeffery Sizemore of Willard, Ohio. She was able to see them both during her final days.



Jeanne graduated from Jackson High School in 1953 where she was a cheerleader and on the Apple Festival Court. During the 70's she was active in the Beta Sigma Phi social sorority. Her creative passions included decorating, organizing, and cleaning. She was not one to cook and would joke "I have a stove because it came with the kitchen."



Some of her fondest memories were the annual "Mother's Day Trips" with her daughters. Among the many places they traveled were Washington DC, Atlanta, New Orleans, Savannah, St. Louis, Portland, Detroit, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Tampa, Chicago, Newport RI, Seattle, Los Angeles, London and Paris. Every trip was filled with much laughter!



She will always be remembered as a very loving and devoted Mother.



In accordance with her wishes there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Adena Health Foundation, Hospice Services.



