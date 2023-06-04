Henderson, Tommy



Born in Dayton, Ohio, January 16, 1947, transitioned and went home to be with the Lord on May 20, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Tommy was the oldest of seven children born to the late Tom and Mary Ethel Henderson. He is survived by his son: Tommy, Jr.; granddaughter: Tomi; sisters: Shirley Tole (Hugh) and Mary Helen Henderson; brothers: Larry (Beverly); Ronald (Elaine); Jeffrey; and Roderick Henderson; and a host of aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Tommy was known by all as a singer, producer, and lover of music and people. He had a heart of gold and he was a giver to all. Tommy's arrangements are not being handled by his siblings. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

