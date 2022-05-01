journal-news logo
X

HENDERSON, Sara

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HENDERSON, Sara Ann

Born January 20, 1944, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on April 27, 2022, peacefully in her home surrounded by her daughters. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister, and grandson. Sara is survived by her daughters Celeste (Tim) Bierly, Raelynn (Mark) Cummin, Michelle Henderson; and niece Lisa Johnson; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, friends, and serving the Lord. She dedicated many years to prison ministry and feeding the homeless. She was an avid animal lover. Sara touched many lives and will be truly missed by those that love her. Family requests that donations be made in honor of Sara to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Per Sara's request, no public services will be scheduled. Care entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
MERCURIO, Carl
2
COSBY, Cathy
3
COLEMAN, Sandra
4
COOK, Shirley
5
Finchum, Joan
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top