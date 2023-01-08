HENDERSON, Mary D.



Age 80, of Dayton, departed this life Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 11 AM. Service to follow 12 PM, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.



