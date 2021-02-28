HENDERSON, Kelvin



Age 56, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday,



February 20, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Samuel L. Winston officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

