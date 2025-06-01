HENDERSON, Barbara E.



Barbara E. Henderson, 88, went home to be with her Lord at 3:15 am May 28, 2025, in Yorktown VA. She was born March 17, 1937, in St. Paris, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles S. and Amy (Mahan) Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daryl L Henderson and sister, Judith A Calloway. Barbara was a 1955 graduate of St. Paris High School and married her high school sweetheart, Daryl, shortly thereafter. After returning from active military service in Germany, Barbara and Daryl moved their family to the Springfield OH area where Barbara fulfilled her faith-based ministry by opening and operating a local Christian bookstore while active in the new fellowship community - Grace Bible Church. A dedicated wife and mother, an incredible seamstress and exceptional cook, Barbara enjoyed the simple things in life. Survivors include three children, Daryl E (Deb) Henderson, Jim L (Teri) Henderson, and Nadeen (Paul) Hanson, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Samuel J. Hamilton and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with Pastor Marv Wiseman officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Have Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Pregnancy Resource Center of Clark County in Barbara's memory. To leave online condolences or view her memorial video, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





