HEMMELGARN,



Kenneth J.



Passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on December 5, 2021. He was born in Dayton on January 31, 1932, to the late Norbert T. and Katheryn P. (Saalman) Hemmelgarn. He was preceded in death by sister Martha Argabright and is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Mary Jane Hemmelgarn, his brother Carl, children Kenneth Jr. (Terri), Mary (Charles) Leach, Brian (Christine) and Joseph, step-children Cathy (Rick) Hartigan, Chris (Pilar) Noland, Rob (Abigail) Noland and Amy Noland, seventeen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He graduated from Chaminade High School in 1950, and went on to earn an engineering degree from the University of



Dayton. He served in the United States Air Force and was



stationed in the Philippines during the Korean War. He joined Norwood Tool Company in 1950 as an apprentice toolmaker, and he became shop foreman in 1962. He served as Company President from 1981 until his death. His pioneering work on surgical stapling devices in the 1980's is the foundation of his Company's success today.



A devout catholic, he was a member of Precious Blood, Holy Angels and St. Christopher Parishes, and the Knights of



Columbus. In his early years, he enjoyed water skiing and snow skiing with friends in Michigan and Colorado. He was



also a college sports enthusiast; especially Notre Dame Football, and was a longtime Dayton Flyers Basketball season ticket holder. He and Jane owned a cottage on Grand Lake St. Marys where he loved riding his jetski, building a bonfire in the yard, and making s'mores. In Cortez, Florida, they enjoyed hosting family and he was passionate about his boat "The



also a college sports enthusiast; especially Notre Dame Football, and was a longtime Dayton Flyers Basketball season ticket holder. He and Jane owned a cottage on Grand Lake St. Marys where he loved riding his jetski, building a bonfire in the yard, and making s'mores. In Cortez, Florida, they enjoyed hosting family and he was passionate about his boat "The Yellowbird", and watching sunsets over Anna Maria Island. He was a beloved grandfather who enjoyed spending time with all his grandchildren. He was passionate about education and supported his grandchildren in their educational pursuits. He also enjoyed challenging them to a game of Euchre, Five Crowns and especially Rummikub. He was also famous for his 'five minute phone calls' to check in and hear what they were up to. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Angels Church on Wednesday, December 15th at 10:30 am followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ken's memory to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, or Chaminade Julienne High School Tuition Assistance Fund. Condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com