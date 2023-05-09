Hemmelgarn, Edward H "Ed"



HEMMELGARN, Edward H. "Ed" age 100 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Brookhaven. He was the fifth of eleven children born to the late Joseph and Mary (Backs) Hemmelgarn on Dec. 14, 1922 in Mercer County. Ed was a WWII US Navy veteran, and retired from Universal Tool in 1989. He was a member of the Precious Blood Catholic Church, as well as the Catholic Order of Foresters. He always donated generously to St. Vincent de Paul and the Dayton Food Bank. Ed was an avid UD Basketball fan. He was also a life member of the American Legion in West Milton. Preceded in death by his 1st wife of 51 years Ruth in 1997, his 2nd wife Mary Ann (Tieman) Hemmelgarn in 2021, a granddaughter Kate Early in 1994, daughter-in-law Koe Hemmelgarn, and 10 siblings. He was the last remaining sibling from his family. He was also the last from his 1941 class of the St. Henry, Oh High School Class. Survived by 5 daughters Barbara Borchers of Vandalia, Karen (Joe) Early of Dayton, Mary (Ed) Limbert of Tipp City, Sharon (Tom) Marshall of Vandalia, Diane (Pat) Roosa of Missoula, MT, 4 sons Steve (Bev) of Englewood, Ted of Beckley, WV, Mark of Dayton, Tom (Jodi) of Troy, 22 grandchildren Kelley, Heidi, Jessica, April, Heather, Jon, Charlie, Ed, Carol, Michael, Sam, Sarah, Michelle, Anne Marie, Karl, Allison, Kevin, Robert, Christopher, Jane, Lindsey, and Zach, 33 great grandchildren, sister-in-laws Anne Ebbing and Diane Hemmelgarn, and brother-in-law Harold Hueker. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Precious Blood Catholic Church by Father Tony Fortman, C.P.PS. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul in Ed's memory. The family would like to give a special thanks to Brookhaven and Hospice of Dayton for all the amazing care they provided. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

