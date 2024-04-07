Hemmelgarn, Carl Norbert



HEMMELGARN, CARL NORBERT, age 90, of Kettering, Ohio passed away March 3, 2024. Carl was born January 11, 1934, in Dayton, the son of Norbert and Katheryn Saalman Hemmelgarn. He graduated from Chaminade High School in '51 and the University of Dayton in '55. After serving the US Army in Nagoya, Japan, he then was employed with the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services, Delscamp Paint and Glass Co., McCalls Printing Co./Dayton Press, NDM, Inc., Graphic Packaging of Franklin, and Meijer's before retirement. He was a Charter Member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, has served as a Representative of the Boy Scouts of Parish Council, and a Eucharistic Minister. He was also a coach for Fort McKinley Little League, Umpire and Assistant Coach for Englewood Hills Little League, a member of the Northmont Soccer Parents Association, a Do-Dad for Campfire Girls and Camp Shawano, and numerous other activities that his children were involved. He also belonged to the Greater Dayton Jaycees. Since moving to Kettering in 1992 he had been a member of the Church of the Incarnation, a Eucharistic Minister for their Liturgies and for the homebound parish members. Since 2000, Carl was a parishioner of St. Monica-St. George Parish in Cincinnati, OH as well as St. Francis Seraph Parish. He is also a member of the Mercer Co. OH Genealogy Society and was accepted as a member of their First Families for eight ancestral families of whom were also organizers and charter members of St. Henry Church of St. Henry, St. Mary's Church of Philothea, St. Francis Church of Cranberry Prairie and St. Bernard Church of Burkettsville.



Faith, family, friends and serving his community were paramount to Carl. He found comfort, joy and peace with his relationships and service. He lived, he loved, and he laughed.



Preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 60 years, Roxanne Marie Framme Hemmelgarn, his brother Kenneth J. Hemmelgarn and his sister Marth Jane "Marty" Hemmelgarn Argabright. He is survived by his three children and their families: Ted and Elaine Hemmelgarn, Grandchildren Ben and Samantha (Dan Melcher) and Great granddaughter Lydia of Hamilton, OH; Elizabeth Hemmelgarn, Granddaughter Justine Daniels, and Great granddaughter Violet of Cincinnati, OH; Katheryn and Shaheen Kazemi, Grandchildren Leila and Armeen of Cincinnati, OH. And then numerous cousins on the Saalman-Hemelgarn-Hemmelgarn family trees.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at 10:30am at the Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH 45409. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 am



In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to: Dayton VA Medical Center (552), 4100 West Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428 or online at: Dayton VA Medical Center 552 - Online Donation



