Helton, Mickal



Mickal Howard Helton, age 63 of Middletown, OH departed this life on Tuesday, February 25,2025 in the Atrium Medical Center, Middletown, OH. He was born December 26, 1961 in West Liberty, KY son of Howard Helton and Betty Wilson Helton. He retired from the US Army after many years of service to his country. He was preceded in death by his father Howard Helton and brother Rick Helton.



Surviving is his wife Deborah Carney Helton, his mother Betty Wilson Helton both of Middletown, Ohio. One daughter Kalani & Keith Chatterton of AZ. One son Mickal Helton Jr and fiancé Beya of Seattle, WA. One sister Linda (Helton) Treon and husband Craig Treon of Monroe, OH. One grandson Hudson Helton. His beloved dog Bella Mae.



Funeral services will be held 7:30pm, Monday March 3, 2025 at the Church Of God Of Prophecy with Pastor Gary Justice officiating. Visitation will be 6:00pm, Monday March 3,2025 at the God Of God of Prophecy, 3714 Tytus Ave., Middletown, OH 45042



Graveside services will be 1:00pm Tuesday, March 4,2025 at Ezel Cemetery, Ezel, KY with Military Honorary conducted by the Morgan County DAV, Chapter # 132. Herald & Stewart & Halsey Funeral Home, West Liberty, KY. Pallbearers are Anthony Garcia, Craig Treon, Gary Alfrey, Keith Chatterton, Mickal Helton Jr and Keith McKinney.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com