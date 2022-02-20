HELTON, Carolyn



Aged 73, went to home to her Lord and Savior, on February 17, 2022. Carolyn was preceded in death by both parents, grandparents, one sister Bonnie Guinn, one step-brother Dale Kelly of Texas and step-father James Kelly of Middletown, Ohio.



Carolyn is survived by her husband and love of her life of 54 years, Gerald Helton; one daughter, Kristen Helton Trusty (Josh Trusty of Sharpsburg, KY,); one son, Shane Helton of Georgia; 6 grandchildren: Logan, Joshua and Camon Trusty, Amy, Arron and Sara Helton of Georgia; one nephew, Mark Guinn of Kettering, Ohio; one step-brother, Derel Kelly of Lebanon, Ohio; and a very special friend Becky Yocum of



Middletown, Ohio. She will be loved and missed by everyone who knew her.



Carolyn enjoyed life, fishing, boating and animals. She attended Hickory Ridge Church of Manchester, Ohio, where her and her husband live. At the request of Carolyn, there will be no funeral service, only graveside service at Woodside Cemetery on February 21, 2022, at 2 pm. Please visit



