HELMLINGER, Dale Lee



Age 89, of Vandalia, passed away Monday, December 18, 2023, at The Hospice of Dayton. Dale was born June 29, 1934 in Anna, Ohio to the late Harley R. & Agnes A. (Fogt) Helmlinger. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Naomi J. (Herring) Helmlinger. Dale was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church, retired from USPS with over 30 years of service and he was a U. S. Army veteran having served in Germany. Dale is survived by two children, Heidi L. Robbins (Jimmy) and Thad E. Helmlinger (Diana); five grandchildren, Evan C. Terrell (Taylor), Zachary E. Helmlinger (Alexandra), Austin L. Helmlinger, Amber J. Prater (Eli) & Clara R. Follin; three siblings, William Helmlinger, Carolyn Metz and Barbara Krugh; and by his extended family & many good friends. The family will be receiving friends from 4:00  6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 28, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 5040 Rye Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45424. Memorial services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Dale to Gideon International, St. Timothy Lutheran Church or Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sidney, Ohio. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home & Cremation Services entrusted with arrangements.



