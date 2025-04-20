Helm, Christina Louise "Tina"



It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Christina Louise Helm, known affectionately as Tina, who departed this life on April 12, 2025, in Tucson, Arizona, at the age of 65. Born on November 23, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio, Tina will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and unwavering devotion to family and friends. Tina earned her Bachelor's Degree in Communication from the University of Dayton and began her career as an executive assistant and office manager at G. W. Smith and Sons before dedicating her life to her family. She is survived by her beloved husband, Percy R. Helm III, Lt Col, USAF (Ret), and her cherished son, Devin C. Black. Tina leaves behind her siblings, Robert W. Smith, Victor W. (Alexa) Smith Jr., Mary M. (Michael) Higgins, and Deborah E. Hempel, her beloved Tabby cats Orville and Wilber, as well as a host of nieces and nephews who were touched by her loving spirit. Tina will be honored in a visitation to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM on April 23, 2025, at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel, located at 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton, OH. The burial will follow at 1:30 PM at the same location. Family and friends are invited to gather to share cherished memories and celebrate Tina's rich legacy of love and joy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter in Tucson, AZ, a cause that held a special place in Tina's heart. For full remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



