Heller (Robinson), Shelly K



HELLER, Shelly K. age 59 of Kettering passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at her home. Memorial Services and a Celebration of her Life will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 10th, 2023 at the SouthBrook Christian Church 9095 Washington Church Rd. Miamisburg Ohio. The family will receive guest following the services until 6 p.m. Entire obit may be seen at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com