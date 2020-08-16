HELKER, Lucille

HELKER (nee Korns), Lucille "Lucy" Age 101, of Centerville, Ohio, (formerly of Kettering), passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald C. Helker; her parents, Desilva W. and Lela (Smith) Korns; and her brother, Richard D. Korns. She is survived by Jane E. and Alva, brothers, of Kettering, Ohio; Cynthia Dempsey of Columbus, and Casey Wert of Lewisburg, PA, along with 2 nieces and 2 nephews, namely, Nancy Korns Bogart (Donald) of Louisville, KY, Carol Korns Cassone (Rocco) of Orangeburg, SC, David Korns (Mary) of Greensburg, KY, and Douglas H. Korns, (Jeanne) of San Jose, CA. She was a charter member of the Dayton Chapter, National Secretaries Assn., a former member of The Dayton Woman's Club and The Dayton Council of Garden Clubs. She was a member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with an interment at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Village Benevolent Care Fund, 6430 Inner Mission Way, Centerville, OH 45459. A link to the live streamed services will be added to Lucy's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com.

