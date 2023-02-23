HELFRICH, Ellen "Carol"



10/17/1942 - 02/21/2023



Ellen "Carol" Helfrich, 80, of Springfield, passed away February 21 at Springfield Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 17, 1942, the daughter of Laird and Geraldine Allender, and mother (Mary) Allender. Carol graduated from Springfield High and was an active member of North Hampton Community Church and experienced great pleasures in life, such as, raising her daughters and spending quality time with her grandchildren, singing in the church choir, socializing with her close friends and neighbors (she never met a person she didn't like), and vacationing in Erieau. She worked as a payroll clerk for Hugo Bosca, dental assistant for Milton Byers, and retired from John Eichelberger dental practice as a secretary. Carol, aka "Meemaw", was adored by her family, friends, and all who knew her. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Tim; is survived by her two daughters: Amy (Ken) Whitaker and Lori (Kent) Adams; five grandchildren: Whitney Roosa; Ashley Penhorwood; Kyle (Brittany), Austin, and Nicholas Adams; Aaron Whitaker; 4 great grandchildren: Madison, Braelyn, Jaxson and Beckham; Sisters Beth (Bill) Kalbfus and Susan (Mark) Ryman; Brother-in-law Bill (Toni) Helfrich and special "Cuz" Ann (Davis) Foster; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Carol will be greatly missed by her family and her adoring cat Molly. A visitation of family and friends will be held Friday, February 24 from 5-7 pm at North Hampton Community Church and a memorial Service, Saturday, February 25 at 10 am, followed by a celebration of life meal for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to North Hampton Community Church, 110 Community Dr., North Hampton, OH 45349. Due to Carol's gracious request, her body was donated to Wright State School of Medicine.

