Helen Fisher

Fisher (Offutt), Helen O.



Helen O. Fisher, age 80 formerly of Cambridge, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 2, 2025 at the Masonic Community in Springfield. She was born on September 22, 1945 in Greensburg, Ohio, a daughter of the late Hayes Offutt and Icy (Hamrick) Offutt.



Mrs. Fisher was a graduate of Madison High School and a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Cambridge. When Helen worked in the office for Columbia Gas in Cambridge, she met the love of her life. She married Tom on December 5, 1965.



She enjoyed time with her family, church, bowling, golfing, playing cards, making greeting cards and playing cards with the girls.



Helen is survived by: her husband of almost 60 years, Thomas C. "Tom" Fisher of Springfield; children, Laura Fisher (& Kerrie Roberts) of Springboro, Ohio and Larry (& Becky) Fisher of Charleston, West Virginia; seven grandchildren, Scott (& Cara), Gary, Reed, Samantha, Nathan, Bennett and Makenna; and two sister-in-laws, Barbara Offutt and Lucille Offutt.



She is preceded in death by: three sisters, Anne, Ilene and Hazel and two brothers, Frank and Ray.



A graveside service will be held at Northwood Cemetery , Cambridge, Ohio on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 1 pm. Pastor Eddie Warne will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Masonic Communities Foundation at 2655 West National Rd Springfield, Oh 45504 or to Faith Methodist Church at 500 S. 7th St. Cambridge, Ohio 43725. Helen's online guest book may be viewed and signed at www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com.



