Heim, Emory Chester "Chet"



Emory "Chet" Chester Heim, 61, passed away on December 7, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio. He was born December 21, 1961 in Kansas to the late William and Brenda Heim. Chet is survived by his loving wife of 9 years, Lisa Fry-Heim, daughter, Brittany (Zane) Starratt, step-sons; Nicholas (Courtney) Fry and Jeremy (Ashley) Fry, step-daughter, Brittany Fry, grandchildren; Emma Fry, Elijah Fry, and Callie Fry, brother, Ron (Julia) Heim, sister, Marsha (Matt) Link, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Chet was a parts manager for over 39 years at the Mark Wahlberg, formerly Haydocy, Buick and GMC of Columbus. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye football and basketball fan. In his free time, Chet also enjoyed golfing and doing puzzles. Chet was the kind of person that was always doing something. He enjoyed doing projects and home improvements. Chet was a member of the High Street Church of the Nazarene for many years. He was very involved with the youth ministry, building strong relationships with the teens he worked with. Chet had so many friends and was so deeply loved. A celebration of Chet's life will be held on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at the High Street Church of the Nazarene at 5:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Marty Dennis. The visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





