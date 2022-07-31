HEIL, Donald Charles



Donald Charles Heil, known as Don, born May 8, 1930, passed away early on July 25th at the age of 92. Don was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Beverly and by his sons, Steve and Andy. He is survived by his loving children – Mike Heil (Laura), Terry Schmidt (John), Kathy Heil (Steve), Susan Heil, Melissa Heil (Andy), Lisa Laidlaw (Terry) and Amy Baird (Jim Hayes). He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren – Jeremy, Jon, Chris, Chelsea (Michael), Ryan (Taylor), Ben (Kelly), Stephanie (Nick), Matthew, Jacob and Lauren and 5 great-grandchildren – Nate, Devin, Zach, Oliver and Quinn.



Don was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was very proud to be included on an Honor Flight to Washington, DC, in 2018 accompanied by his son Steve. Don was a hard working man. He retired from Dayton Power and Light after 41 years where he was a Supervisor in the Dispatch department. In addition to his work with DP&L, he did heating and cooling work for decades. He was a Gem City Umpire for 25 years working many high school and college baseball games. After his first retirement, he was an adult paper carrier for the Dayton Daily News and was proud of the fact that he was selected to be Carrier of the Year for outstanding service.



Don was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Good Hope church in Miamisburg, Ohio. Besides his love for his family and his faith, Don loved Ohio sports. He had season tickets to the University of Dayton Flyer basketball games for 60 years. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. He volunteered as an usher at Ohio State football home games for 13 years. He often supported his kids and grandkids at their sporting events. Don was an avid golfer until recent years. He regularly played euchre at the Miamisburg American Legion with a group of men, some of whom he had been friends with since childhood.



Don will be remembered as a friendly, caring, fun loving man who put others ahead of himself.



Don's children would like to thank the staff at Sycamore Glen Assisted Living for their wonderful care and friendship of our Dad over the past 2 years. We'd also like to thank Hospice of Dayton for their care in recent weeks.



Don chose to donate his body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. A mass of remembrance will be held at Our Lady of Good Hope church in Miamisburg, Ohio on September 2 at 11am. Following mass, please join the family for a light lunch in Don's honor at parish center. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

