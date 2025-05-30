Heflin, Chalmer Carlton "Chad"



Chalmer "Chad" Carlton Heflin, 76, of Trenton, Ohio, peacefully passed away surrounded by family at his home on May 26, 2025.



Close family meant so much to Chad, and he will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 56 years, Jacqualin. Chad was a dedicated father and grandfather, who is survived by his son Jason (Cheryl), daughter Morgan (Todd Seiple), grandsons Alec (Valerie) and Jackson (Julie). He was also a devoted great-grandfather to Henry.



Chad loved music, listening to Reds games, spending time with the people he loved and his football teams: the Edgewood Cougars, The Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Cincinnati Bengals. For 50 years, Chad was also an avid weightlifter; most recently, he was a regular fixture at Planet Fitness in Middletown, where he loved meeting and chatting up fellow members.



Born in Middletown, Ohio, Chad was the son of Emily and Garland Heflin, and brother to sisters Etta, Sharon, Rachelle, Margie, and Betty Jo. He graduated from Clearcreek High School (now Springboro High School) and was a proud United States Marine Corps veteran, serving from 1969 to 1972. Chad worked at Cleveland-Cliffs (formerly Armco, then AK Steel) for 50 years in the electric repair shop and hot strip, and for many years, he worked alongside his dear friend, Mark Plumbo.



Upon his passing, Chad requested to have no ceremony nor visitation services. His family hopes all who knew Chad will celebrate him in their own ways as they hold him in their hearts and fondly remember how he impacted their lives. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Chad's memory to local veterans organizations.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com