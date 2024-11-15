Heffner, Darlene



Darlene Heffner, 76 of South Vienna passed away on November 12, 2024.



Darlene was born on December 25, 1947 to Leonard and Pauline (Demory) Adkins. She was a 1966 graduate of Northeastern High School. Darlene retired after many years as the office manager for Link-Hellmuth in Springfield. In her free time Darlene enjoyed cooking and making her famous no bake cookies for her friends and family. Darlene knew how to enjoy life. She enjoyed taking cruises, traveling and regular trips to Hilton Head. Darlene was an avid Cincinnati Red fan and had an absolute ball playing slots and lottery scratch offs. Most of all Darlene loved spending time with and spoiling all her grandchildren.



Darlene is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Danny; daughters, Tammy (Dustin) Potts, Stephanie Miller; grandchildren, Devon Potts, Jordan Potts, Miranda Miller and Dylan Potts; brothers Jim (Annie) Adkins; sisters, Ruth (Ed) Wiseman, sister-in-law Connie Kennedy and Bonnie Kessell; numerous nieces and nephews, and special cousin Bob Demory. She leaves behind numerous friends that were like family as she was a friend to all.



Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Pauline Adkins, mother and father in-law, Don and Deanie Heffner; granddaughter, Lauren Faith Miller; brother, Ed Adkins; brother-in-law Raymond Kessell and special cousin Brenda Demory.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. on Friday, November 15, 2024 in SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.



Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, November 16, 2024 in the funeral home with Pastor David Kessell, her nephew officiating.



Burial will follow in Vernon Asbury Cemetery, South Vienna, Ohio.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



