Heffley, Shirley Ann



Shirley Ann Heffley, 84, of Springfield, passed away June 13, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born November 12, 1939 in Springfield, the daughter of John and Nelda (Gassett) Rust. Shirley had retired from Mueller Residential Center and Self Reliance, where she worked as a Home Health Nurse. She loved being outside and gardening, baking, and taking care of people. Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Beth Houston; grandchildren, Bryan (Jackie) Krabach, Hanah (Cameron) Schroeder, Sydnye Heffley, and Maddyson Heffley; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Chris (Phil) Burgel and Nelda (Dan) Bigger; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Leroy Heffley, Sr.; son, Robert L. Heffley, Jr.; several siblings; and her parents. Shirley's family would like to thank hospice and the blood donors for their special care over the last few years. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 22, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Janie Brewer officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



