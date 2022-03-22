journal-news logo
HEETER, Justin James

Justin James Heeter, was born May 26, 1981, in Dayton, OH. He passed away March 16, 2022, in West Alexandria,

OH. He is survived by his daughter Makayla, mom Kathleen

Harness, dad Jody Heeter, sister Jessica Smyer (Jonathan), brother John Heeter (Emily), sister

Julie Gustin (Brian), niece Ellie and nephews Frank and Jack. He was a proud ironworker and member of the local union 290. Justin had a loving heart and made sure others knew they were special and loved.

Services remembering him are Thursday, March 24, 5pm, at Lewisburg Community of Faith Church.

