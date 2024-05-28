Hedden (Hedden), Linda J.



Linda Hedden, age 82, of Troy, OH passed away on May 15, 2024 at her residence. She was born in Hornell, NY to the late Marjorie and William "Bill" Hedden. She is survived by her sister-in-law Sheila Hedden of Chambersburg, PA, nieces Beth Shustack (Dan) of North Adams, MA, Danielle Hedden of Williamsport, MD and nephew Andrew Hedden of Austin, TX. She has loved being the quirky aunt of Savannah, Jacob, Liam, Lydia, Josie, Joel, and Rosie! Her cousins Hank, Sue, Marjy, Mary Lou, Allen, Jamie, Marline, and Dougie have scattered but stayed "tight" over the years. Many friends she has made over the years of a wonder full life also survive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Bill Hedden and her friend and colleague Joyce Fry.



Linda was always appreciative of the wonderful education she received at Hornell High School, Kent State University, Illinois Institute of Technology, Syracuse University and Methodist Theological School in Ohio which included courses at United Theological Seminary, the Pontifical College Josephinum, and The Ohio State University. Her father often told her he had doubts she would ever collect social security because she spent so much time in school.



Linda started teaching in Clark, NJ teaching history and foundations of American culture. She continued to teach at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and Hartwick College where she taught sociology, research methods, and statistics. After changing vocations, she periodically taught as an adjunct at community colleges.



Her academic experience prepared her for work in the Veterans Administration where she served in Bath, NY, Dublin, GA and Dayton, OH developing treatment teams and working with the Federal Women's Program before becoming an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church. She served churches in Springfield, Pleasant Ridge, Oxford and Napoleon and after retirement part time on the district level in missions. She also served on several Conference Boards and committees. One of her most memorable experiences was being part of the ministry teams that trained the first pastors for the United Methodist Church in Vietnam.



Her wish for all who read this that you read the Sunday New York Times cover to cover every week occasionally sipping a glass of New York State wine and travel all over as you can wherever you can!



Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00PM on July 14, 2024 in Chambersburg Memorial Park, 235 South 3rd Street, Chambersburg, PA and 2:00PM on August 13, 2024 at the First United Methodist Church, 110 W. Franklin Street, Troy, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the Columbus Vietnamese United Methodist Church, in care of 5100 Karl Road, Columbus, OH 43229.



