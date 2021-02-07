HECKMAN, Brian

X

Brian Robert Heckman, age 43, of Kettering, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord on February 2, 2021. He was welcomed with open arms by his parents, Kenneth and Deborah (Nicholas) Heckman, but will be eternally missed by his loving wife, Jennifer (Fraley); daughters, Camryn (Andrew Tracy) and Addison; as well as grandson, Wyatt Robert. Brian also leaves behind his sister, Christie and brother, Keith (Jenny); grandmothers, Geraldine Nicholas and Irene Norris; mother & father-in-law, Steve & Mary Jo Fraley; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and countless friends…all of which meant the world to him. Visitation for friends and family will be held from 4:00pm-7:00pm on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home in Kettering. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Kettering. A full obituary will be posted in the coming days and will be located at


